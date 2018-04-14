Teen wins Florida's 7 Mile Bridge Run

Photo: Bob Care, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 In this aerial photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, about 1,500 runners cross the start line during the Seven Mile Bridge Run Saturday, April 14, 2018, near Marathon, Fla. The race over the convergence of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico was initiated in 1982 to mark the completion of a federally funded bridge rebuilding program to replace 37 aging spans originally built in the early 1900s to carry railroad trains. (Bob Care/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP) less In this aerial photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, about 1,500 runners cross the start line during the Seven Mile Bridge Run Saturday, April 14, 2018, near Marathon, Fla. The race over the ... more Photo: Bob Care, AP Teen wins Florida's 7 Mile Bridge Run 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida runners have won the annual footrace across the Florida Keys Overseas Highway's longest bridge.

Marathon high school junior Aydan Child posted the fastest time of 40 minutes and one second at Saturday's Seven Mile Bridge Run. He is 17.

The women's division was won by 39-year-old Laura DiBella of Fernandina Beach, Florida, with a time of 42:43.

Second place went to 31-year-old Jennifer Absher, of Melbourne, Florida, at 43:56, while 30-year-old Simona Zacharova, of Delray Beach, Florida, placed third at 47:52.

Second- and third-place winners in the men's division were 34-year-old Nicholas Brazier Alvarado with a time of 40:27, and 28-year-old Tuan Nguyen, 28, who completed the race in 40:36. Both are from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The event attracted 1,500 participants.

__

Online

Seven Mile Bridge Run: http://7mbrun.com