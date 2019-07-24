Teenager dies on Current River in southern Missouri

EMINENCE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a teenager has drowned while swimming in a river in southern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 16-year-old Trenton Crane became fatigued Tuesday while trying to swim across the Blue Springs on the Current River. The patrol says he then inhaled water and was unable to resurface. The Shannon County coroner pronounced him dead about an hour later. Crane was from Pevely, which is south of St. Louis.