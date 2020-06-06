Teenager killed in collision with wrecker in Caribou, Maine

CARIBOU, Maine (AP) — A teenage motorist was killed when her car collided with a wrecker at an intersection in Caribou, police said.

Kacie Haney, 17, of Caribou, was pronounced dead at the scene just before 10 p.m. Friday, police said.

Haney was a junior at Caribou High School. RSU 39 opened the school Saturday for fellow students, family or staff who wanted to meet with counselors, officials said.