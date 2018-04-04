Teens nabbed after highway pursuit ends in car crash





FAIRFIELD — A police pursuit just after midnight Tuesday morning ended with four teens in custody, charged with breaking into cars.

Police first received a report about three people getting out of a white Lexus at Southport Ridge, trying the handles on cars parked there. They responded but were unable to find the car, but a short while later, Westport police had located it and were in pursuit. The Lexus crashed near exit 16 in Norwalk, and police found the car itself had been stolen out of Trumbull.

The driver was a 17-year-old from Stratford, and passengers included a 16-year-old from Bridgeport, Maya Jeter, 19, of Olive Street, Bridgeport, and Christopher Mulkern, 18, of Stratford.

Police said four cars at Southport Ridge, and another on Woodrow Avenue, had been been entered and loose change taken. According to the report, the driver had a large amount of loose change and $23 in cash.

The driver was charged with one count each of first-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny, and third-degree burglary, and five counts of conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny. He was turned over to his mother.

Mulkern, Jeter, and the 16-year-old were each charged with five counts of conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny and third-degree burglary, and Mulkern was also charged with one count of third-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny. The juvenile was turned over to her parents, and Mulkern and Jeter were released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on April 16.

While the four were being processed at headquarters, police said the two juveniles and Jeter allegedly were bragging about the pursuit and how they had been breaking into cars.