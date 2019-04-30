Temperature swings stunt U of Illinois cherry blossoms

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — Experts say the weather has taken its toll on the cherry blossoms at the University of Illinois campus in Urbana-Champaign.

Jennifer Gunji-Ballsrud is director of Japan House at the school. She tells the (Champaign) News-Gazette that most, if not all, of Japan House's cherry blossoms may not bloom this year. She says the trees "did have buds, but the cold did them in." Gunji-Ballsrud says the temperature swings are to blame.

Gunji-Ballsrud says it's "very sad" but "this has happened in the past."

Japan House has other flowering plants for visitors to see. Those include dogwood, magnolia and japonica.

