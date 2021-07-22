Tennessee DA approved supplemental pay for relatives

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s district attorney for Hamilton County used county funds to supplement state pay for his wife and brother-in-law, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported.
At a May county budget hearing, Neal Pinkston told a county commissioner no relatives were on the county payroll. However, records from the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference show Pinkston’s brother-in-law, Kerry Clewell, is on the state payroll but receives about 30% of his salary from the county. Pinkston’s wife, Melydia Clewell, also received supplements from the county until last August.