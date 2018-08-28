Tennessee GOP Sen. Ketron to resign, begin county mayor term

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Senate Republican Caucus Chairman Bill Ketron is resigning at the end of the month to take office as a county mayor.

According to a news release, Ketron will resign Friday and will become Rutherford County mayor on Saturday. Ketron's legislative term wasn't set to expire for another two months.

The Murfreesboro Republican won his seat as county mayor during the Aug. 2 primary election.

Ketron was first elected to the state Senate in 2002 and has served as the GOP caucus leader since 2010.