Tennessee House GOP to nominate new speaker after scandal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee House Republican lawmakers are set to nominate a new speaker to replace the current leader who is slated to resign over mounting scandals.

During a meeting Wednesday morning at the state Capitol, the House Republican Caucus will pick from several candidates to replace Speaker Glen Casada.

Some lawmakers who have expressed interest in claiming Casada's post include Reps. Ryan Williams, Jay Reedy, Curtis Johnson, Mike Carter, Cameron Sexton and Matthew Hill.

Casada is scheduled to resign as speaker Aug. 2. Casada has faced resignation calls since it was revealed that he exchanged text messages containing sexually explicit language about women with his former chief of staff several years ago, among other controversies.

The GOP-supermajority General Assembly will officially vote in the new speaker during an Aug. 23 special session.