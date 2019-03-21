Tennessee House advances gym tax repeal bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers aren't breaking a sweat over a proposal designed to repeal a $10 million amusement tax on gym memberships.

House members unanimously agreed to sign off on the measure on Thursday. The bill must now clear the Senate.

The proposal is backed by Gov. Bill Lee, who says repealing the tax is important to reduce burdens on small businesses throughout Tennessee.

Advocates of repealing the tax — including owners of gyms, fitness centers and health clubs — argue the current tax places a burden on small business because larger facilities run by national chains are excluded from the amusement tax.

Proponents also argue the repeal would encourage healthy habits, but it's unknown whether the repeal would lead to lower gym costs.