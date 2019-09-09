Tennessee National Guard unit deploying to Kuwait

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 100 soldiers assigned to a Tennessee National Guard unit will deploy to Kuwait this fall.

Members of the Jackson-based 194th Engineer Brigade will go to Fort Bliss, Texas, in October for training before proceeding to Kuwait.

The unit will replace the Louisiana National Guard's 225th Engineer Brigade as part of a regular rotation.

The National Guard said the soldiers have been training for more than a year to manage engineer operations throughout the Middle East.