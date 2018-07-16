Tennessee Titans, police, firefighters hold blood drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Law enforcement and firefighters are working with the Tennessee Titans in a blood drive this week.

Nashville police, Davidson County Sheriff's Office and Nashville Fire Department, the American Red Cross, the Titans and Saint Thomas Health are taking part Monday in the annual Music City Battle of the Badges blood drive.

The Titans said the public is encouraged to give blood from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. An awards presentation will be held immediately afterward.

The team said in a news release that the Battle of the Badges has collected more than 2,385 pints (1,130 liters) of blood in the last 10 years.