NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee corrections officer was arrested on Tuesday after he was accused of beating an inmate and falsifying a report.

An indictment unsealed on Tuesday alleges that on Aug. 30, 2019, Kenan Lister punched an inmate in the head, knocking him to the ground, and then repeatedly kicked and punched him. Lister then failed to seek medical care for the inmate and falsified a report on the incident, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Nashville.