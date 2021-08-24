Tennessee floods tear 7-month-old twins from father's arms Aug. 24, 2021 Updated: Aug. 24, 2021 5:37 p.m.
WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Rigney and Danielle Hall were sleeping with their four children in the Tennessee apartment they had just moved into two weeks earlier, when they were awakened by the floods.
“We heard a loud boom,” Rigney told WTVF-TV. "It was the door busting in and water raging through our house.”