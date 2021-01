CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Tennessee fugitive who shot a West Virginia police officer while trying to escape from a hospital has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison on a gun charge.

Bryan Lee Ogle II, 33, of Sevierville, Tennessee, was sentenced in federal court in Charleston to being a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said Thursday that the case was Ogle's 13th felony conviction and that he also has been convicted of 25 misdemeanors.