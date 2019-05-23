Tennessee governor: Lawmaker should address allegations

Rep. David Byrd speaks about a bill he is sponsoring that will allow school employees to carry guns at the Cordell Hull Building in Nashville, Tenn. News outlets reported that three women had accused the Republican of sexual misconduct when he was their high school basketball coach several decades ago. Two women alleged Byrd inappropriately touched them. The third said Byrd tried to. Byrd has not outright denied the allegations, but has said he's truly sorry if he hurt or emotionally upset any of his students. He did not step down; in fact, he was reelected.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says it's "past time" for a lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct to address the allegations publicly.

Lee issued the statement Thursday after declining for months to answer questions about what should be done in response to the claims lodged against Republican Rep. David Byrd.

Current House Speaker Glen Casada has been a longstanding defender of Byrd and has previously downplayed the women's accusations.

However, Casada announced on Tuesday that he was stepping down after a vote of no-confidence. The vote came after revelations that Casada exchanged sexually explicit text messages about women with his former chief of staff.

Since then, other lawmakers seeking to replace Casada have said they also believe Byrd's accusers to be credible.

Lee met with one of the accusers earlier this year.