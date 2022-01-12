Tennessee high court pick goes to state AG's office attorney

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday picked a high-level lawyer in the attorney general's office for a vacancy on the state Supreme Court, signaling a likely shift further right for the court.
The Republican governor selected Tennessee Associate Solicitor General Sarah Campbell, who has represented the state on appeals ranging from abortion restrictions to absentee ballots. The 39-year-old previously had stints as a law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and for Judge William Pryor on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. She joined the attorney general's office in 2015.