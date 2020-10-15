Tennessee mayor accused of shoplifting $281 in items resigns

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (AP) — A middle Tennessee mayor accused of shoplifting nearly $300 worth of items from a Target store has resigned from his post.

John Blade, 53, stepped down as mayor of Fairview on Tuesday, nearly a month after he was accused of paying for just one item and stealing several others in a self-checkout lane, according to a Spring Hill Police Department report obtained by news outlets.

Blade surrendered to the Maury County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 8 and was issued a citation for theft of property, records showed.

A store loss prevention officer reported Blade took more items than he paid for, exited the store, returned and repeated the act again, authorities said. He allegedly took more than 40 household goods and personal care items, according to the police report.

Blade was elected mayor in 2018. Fairview city officials announced the resignation but did not say whether it was linked to his theft case.

Vice Mayor Debby Rainey was named acting mayor and was set to remain in the role until the November 2022 mayoral election, according to the city's announcement.