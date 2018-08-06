Tennessee production company founder, 57, drowns in lake

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a prominent Tennessee filmmaker fell of a boat and drowned.

News outlets cite a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency release that says 57-year-old Bobby Stone slipped and fell into the water on Lake Chickamauga on Saturday. The agency says two cabin boats were tied together and he was trying to cross from one to another. Witnesses said he hit his head when he slipped.

His body was found around 16 hours later on Sunday.

TWRA Boating Investigator Matt Majors says they're waiting on a medical examiner's report and toxicology report.

Stone was a partner and co-founder of video production company Atomic Films until he retired. He was the ex-husband of Lacie Stone, a former senior adviser to Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke.