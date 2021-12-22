Tennessee sued for not releasing COVID report by contractor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The state of Tennessee is facing a lawsuit over its decision to deny public access to a report recommending how to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic that a contractor undertook at the request of Gov. Bill Lee's administration.
The Public Citizen Litigation Group helped file the lawsuit in Davidson County Chancery Court against the state's Department of Human Resources last week over its decision to deny a public records request for the document prepared by McKinsey & Co. The records request was filed by the plaintiff in the case, Thomas Wesley, a state employee who filed the request as a Tennessee citizen, according to Wendy Liu, an attorney with the group.