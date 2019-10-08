Tennessee voters appeal ruling in election security lawsuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A group of voters is appealing a judge's dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the security of voting machines in Tennessee's largest county and calling for a switch to a handwritten ballot and a voter-verifiable paper trial.

Lawyer Carol Chumney says Shelby County Advocates for Valid Elections has filed an appeal to U.S. District Judge Thomas Parker's ruling last month that their lawsuit failed to show that any harm has come to them and that they have no legal standing.

The lawsuit claims the outdated touchscreen voting machines are not secure because they do not produce a voter-verifiable paper trail, and security safeguards are needed to shield the system from outside manipulation.

The voters' group says Parker disregarded that "there is circumstantial evidence that election tampering has occurred" in the county.