Tenney wins GOP primary, earns rematch with Rep Brindisi

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney has won a Republican primary in New York to earn a rematch with Democrat Anthony Brindisi, who ousted her from office in 2018.

Tenney defeated educator George Phillips in the 22nd Congressional district in central New York. The district leans Republican and the 2018 race was narrow, with Brindisi besting Tenney by fewer than 2 percentage points.

Voting in New York’s primary election concluded June 23, but an unknown number of ballots have continued to trickle in by mail.

Brindisi was one of several Democrats to flip Republican seats in New York in the 2018 elections.

Tenney campaigned on a platform of rebuilding the economy and focusing on helping small businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic. She has also attacked Brindisi for voting to impeach President Donald Trump, despite saying he wouldn’t do so during his 2018 campaign.