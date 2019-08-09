Tentative ID released on body found in southwest Missouri

NOEL, Mo. (AP) — Investigators have tentatively identified a body found on a hillside in southwest Missouri is that of a mother of three young children.

McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall said positive identification of the body found July 29 is pending but authorities believe it was 25-year-old Jessica McCormack. He said some evidence matches McCormack and her family was notified of the possibility.

The Joplin Globe reports Hall initially announced the tentative identification Thursday out of concern for McCormack's three young children, who were considered missing at the time. Later Thursday, the sheriff's office said the children had been located but provided no details.

McCormack was last seen around Noel in mid-July.

Investigators believe the body was put in a suitcase found near the body. The cause of death has not been announced.

