DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Prosecutors on Wednesday sought to punch holes in defense attorneys' suggestion that a 13-year-old boy might have been killed in an animal attack in southwest Colorado rather than at the hands of his father.

Heather Johnson, a wildlife biologist who studied bear behavior in the Durango area from 2011 to 2017, testified on the eighth day of the murder trial for Mark Redwine, Dylan Redwine's father, The Durango Herald reported.