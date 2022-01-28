Testimony continues in Roy Moore defamation case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Roy Moore’s wife wiped tears as she testified Friday about the aftermath of a sexual misconduct allegation raised against her husband, saying their lives had been upended and maintaining “he is not the kind of person who would do this.”
Moore’s defense began presenting their evidence Friday in a trial dealing with dueling defamation claims. Leigh Corfman, a woman who says Moore sexually molested her in 1979 when she was 14, has sued Moore for statements he made as he denied the accusation during the 2017 U.S. Senate race. Moore has countersued.