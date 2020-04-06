Testing for COVID-19 ordered at Kearney youth rehab center

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — All staff and residents of Nebraska’s Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney are being tested for the new coronavirus after two center employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Two Rivers Health Department in Holdrege and the Nebraska National Guard set up the on-site testing for all 162 residents and staff, state health officials said in a news release. Test results are expected mid-week, officials said.

Officials reported last week that a center staff member had tested positive for the coronavirus. That employee did not return to work after becoming symptomatic. Later, a second employee was found to also have the virus.

For most people, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illnesses.

A pandemic plan has been activated to check residents and staff for symptoms and to set up quarantine areas, if needed, said Dannette Smith, CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

“As outlined in our pandemic plan, staff did everything right,” Smith said. “Those who were symptomatic did not come in to work and immediately reported symptoms to a supervisor, temperature checks of residents and staff began in March, and physical visitations were replaced with virtual visits.”

The youth center's staff will work to maintain regular communication between youths, their families and key stakeholders, officials said.

