Tests confirm contamination at parking garage site

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Soil and groundwater tests have confirmed contamination at the site of a proposed parking garage in Vermont's capital city.

The Times Argus reports tests on two lots in Montpelier showed elevated levels of contaminants including arsenic and lead.

The report by engineering consultants Weston and Sampson recommends removing of 4,300 tons of soil and decommissioning monitoring wells.

City officials say it is too early to provide an estimate of the cost of remediating the contaminated soil.

The tests were required for the $15 million, 81-room Hampton Inn and Suites hotel and garage project proposed by the Bashara family.

City Manager Bill Fraser said Thursday the hotel is in a similar circumstance, but it has a lot less soil that needs to be removed.