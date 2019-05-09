Tetreau, Lefkowitz get campaign underway

RTM Member Nancy Lefkowitz, running for selectman, speaks at her campaign kick-off May 8. RTM Member Nancy Lefkowitz, running for selectman, speaks at her campaign kick-off May 8. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Tetreau, Lefkowitz get campaign underway 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — First Selectman Mike Tetreau is going all in for a third term as the town’s top elected official.

“I’ve been first selectman for almost eight years now and I have to tell you, Fairfield is one amazing town,” Tetreau said at Democratic Town Committee meeting May 8 at Osborn Hill Elementary School.

Nancy Lefkowitz, who is currently serving her first term on the Representative Town Meeting, is running alongside Tetreau for a seat on the Board of Selectmen.

“I got off the sidelines and into the political arena because I wanted to solve problems and help people and this has given me that chance,” Lefkowitz said. “I’m here tonight to declare officially that I’d like to expand my chances to do so alongside a leader I have enormous respect for.”

Tetreau is a former member of the Board of Finance and RTM; he was appointed interim first selectman in June 2011, elected to the position that same November and re-elected in 2015.

“I commit to you here today that when I’m re-elected as first selectman I will maintain the town’s excellent fiscal stability and triple-A rating and ensure our schools are safe and secure,” Tetreau said.

Lefkowitz, in her speech, attributed her gun violence prevention activism as the result of the Sandy Hook Elementary 2012 shooting and her political involvement following Trump’s election in 2016.

“The best part for me about a political campaign is really getting out and meeting people and talking to anyone who wants to engage,” Lefkowitz noted.

Though the kick-off was held Wednesday, Tetreau has previously stated his intention to run for re-election and has the fundraising documents to show for it. Social media posts from Fairfield Democrats last month also announced the May 8 campaign kick-off party.

From Jan. 1 to March 31, the Tetreau 2019 committee raised $27,485 in individual contributions and has a total of $76,049.76 in its fundraising war chest, according to April 10 campaign finance filings.

The Nancy Lefkowitz 2019 committee, filings show, raised $40,989 in individual contributions from Jan. 1 to March 31.

On the Republican side, State Rep. Brenda Kupchick and Board of Finance Chairman Tom Flynn announced their candidacies for first selectman and selectman, respectively, in late February.

Kupchick is currently serving her fifth term in Hartford and Flynn his third term on the Board of Finance. This is the first time that both run for a seat at the Board of Selectmen.

Kupchick’s campaign committee has raised $31,535 from individual contributions between Feb. 22 and March 31. Flynn’s committee, in the same dates, raised $7,500 from individual contributions.

With Democrats and Republicans hitting the campaign trail and with nearly six months to go until voters go to the polls, the 2019 elections will see at least two new faces on the Board of Selectmen.

Republican Selectmen Ed Bateson and Chris Tymniak have both confirmed that they will not seek re-election.

Bateson, on Wednesday, said he would be seeking the Republican Town Committee endorsement to run for Board of Finance.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com