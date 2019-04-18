Tetreau, Lefkowitz to kick off election campaign

A Fairfield Democrats Facebook post announced a May 8 campaign kickoff for First Selectman Mike Tetreau, who is seeking a third term, and Nancy Lefkowitz, who is seeking a Selectman seat.

FAIRFIELD — First Selectman Mike Tetreau will be running for a third term, with an official announcement to come next month and campaign funds at $76,049 as of March 31.

According to social media posts from the Fairfield Democrats, Tetreau and Representative Town Meeting member Nancy Lefkowitz will announce their campaign kickoff on May 8, two days after budget season is expected to conclude.

“Our First Selectman Michael Tetreau, will be seeking his third term in office, and Nancy Lefkowitz, RTM District 1 member and gun violence prevention advocate is running alongside him for Selectman,” the April 11 Facebook post read.

Republican state Rep. Brenda Kupchick — currently serving her fifth term in Hartford — is a competitor for the first selectman position. Kupchick announced her decision to run in February along with Board of Finance Chairman Tom Flynn, who is seeking a selectman seat for the first time.

“My campaign will not engage in slash and burn politics or negative campaigning. Tom Flynn and I look forward to an honest and civil discussion on the issues impacting Fairfield,” Kupchick said when asked for comment on the Democrats’ post.

Tetreau has previously served on the Board of Finance and RTM, and was appointed interim first selectman in June 2011. He was elected to the position in November that same year and re-elected in 2015.

According to April 10 campaign finance disclosure filings, the Tetreau 2019 committee raised $27,485 in individual contributions from Jan. 1 to March 31. The committee had $50,332.63 as of Jan. 1, bringing its total balance to $76,049.76.

“The fundraising totals represents a tremendous show of support from the Fairfield community,” Tetreau said. “It clearly shows that people are happy with how we have handled the challenges in recent years and are looking for that strong leadership to continue.”

Lefkowitz was elected as a representative for the RTM District 1 in 2017, her first foray into politics. An advocate for gun violence prevention, Lefkowitz said the Donald Trump presidency was a key factor in her decision to become politically engaged in town.

“It felt like the right timing, so I threw my hat into the ring and it was received in great enthusiasm,” Lefkowitz said.

The Nancy Lefkowitz 2019 committee, according to filings, raised $40,989 in individual contributions from Jan. 1 to March 31.

“I feel grateful to have raised money early in the process so my efforts moving forward can be focused on connecting with residents and learning firsthand what’s most important to people,” she said.

Kupchick’s campaign committee — from Feb. 22 to March 31 — raised $31,535 from individual contributions. Flynn’s committee, in the same time period, raised $7,500 from individual contributions.

“In four short weeks, we exceeded our fundraising goal, and I’m proud the majority of donors to my and Tom Flynn’s campaigns are from within the town of Fairfield,” Kupchick said, adding she was humbled by the enthusiasm and support from town residents.

Flynn said he was looking forward to the campaign and what is an “important election.”

According to Fairfield Democrats, the May 8 event is open to all.

“Join us at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8 at Osborn Hill School for a very special DTC monthly meeting,” the posting said.

