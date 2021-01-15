Texas closes state Capitol through Biden's inauguration

Jim Vertuno/AP

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Capitol grounds will be closed through President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration amid warnings of armed protests at statehouses across the country, authorities said Friday.

The announcement adds Texas to the growing list of states taking new safeguards following last week's deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol. The Texas Department of Safety said the closure was done “out of an abundance of caution” and that additional personnel had been deployed, although it did not specify how many.