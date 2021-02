AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations stayed on its downward trend Monday as health officials prepared the opening of a large drive-in vaccine center at Texas Motor Speedway racetrack.

State health officials reported 11,074 patients hospitalized as Texas continued its steady decline from a record high 14,218 on Jan. 11. That decline has also coincided with a rapid rise in deaths reported at the state has now surpassed 36,500 with 48 newly-reported deaths Monday.