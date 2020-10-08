Texas reports 3,786 coronavirus cases, 4,238 total increase

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials reported 3,786 new cases Tuesday of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but the addition of 452 previously unreported cases raised the Tuesday total by 4,238 cases.

The newly reported cases raised to 781,794 the total caseload reported in Texas since tracking and tracing of the pandemic began in March, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported. An estimated 71,878 of those cases are active, with 3,556 of those requiring hospitalization.

However, the true number of cases in Texas is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The 104 deaths from COVID-19 reported Tuesday raised to 16,334 the Texas death toll for the pandemic.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.