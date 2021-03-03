Texas schools, stores divided on masks as mandate ends JAKE BLEIBERG and PAUL J. WEBER, Associated Press March 3, 2021 Updated: March 3, 2021 6:22 p.m.
1 of17 A sign requiring make is seen near diners eating at a restaurant on the River Walk, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in San Antonio. Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is lifting a mask mandate and lifting business capacity limits next week. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Visitors wearing face masks leave the Alamo, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in San Antonio. Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is lifting a mask mandate and lifting business capacity limits next week. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Shoppers pass a theater closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in San Antonio. Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is lifting a mask mandate and lifting business capacity limits next week. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Visitors to the Pearl Brewery use circles marked for social distancing to help battle the COVID-19 virus, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in San Antonio. Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is lifting a mask mandate and lifting business capacity limits next week. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Visitors wear face masks during the coronavirus pandemic as they travel along the River Walk, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in San Antonio. Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is lifting a mask mandate and lifting business capacity limits next week. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Mariachi perform for diners at a restaurant on the River Walk, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in San Antonio. Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is lifting a mask mandate and lifting business capacity limits next week. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Visitors wearing face masks walk past a sign requiring masks at a restaurant along the River Walk, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in San Antonio. Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is lifting a mask mandate and lifting business capacity limits next week. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Visitors, some wearing face masks, pass through downtown San Antonio, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is lifting a mask mandate and lifting business capacity limits next week. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Diners eat at a restaurant on the River Walk, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in San Antonio. Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is lifting a mask mandate and lifting business capacity limits next week. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Texas Representative Erin Zwiener DSHS Commissioner, questions John Hellerstedt, MD, during a video hearing about Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to end the statewide mask mandate aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Ricardo B. Brazziell/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Texas Representative Nicole Collier looks on as DSHS Commissioner, John Hellerstedt, MD, answer questions from lawmakers during a video hearing about Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to end the statewide mask mandate aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Ricardo B. Brazziell/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
DALLAS (AP) — Now that Texas' mask mandate is ending, florist Lucy Alanis is reconsidering a rare treat she allowed herself in Dallas during the coronavirus pandemic: the occasional meal at a restaurant.
“I guess I'm a little scared," said Alanis, 27.
Written By
JAKE BLEIBERG and PAUL J. WEBER