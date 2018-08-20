Thailand's Queen Sirikit, 86, admitted to hospital with flu

In this photo released on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, by The Royal Household Bureau, Thailand's Queen Sirikit, center, is visited by her children King Maha Vjiralongkorn and Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn at the Chitralada Palace on the Queen's 86th birthday in Bangkok, Thailand. The Thai Royal Palace has announced that the Queen, mother of the country's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, has been hospitalized with influenza. (The Royal Household Bureau via AP)

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand's Queen Sirikit is being treated in a hospital for the flu.

The Royal Palace said Monday she was admitted to Chulalongkorn Hospital on Sunday with a fever and a cough and received medication. She was recovering but remains hospitalized on the recommendation of her doctors.

The mother of King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun turned 86 on Aug. 12.

Sirikit has been in ill health for several years. She is the widow of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016.