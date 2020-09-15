The Blues Foundation in Memphis names new president, CEO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Blues Foundation has named a new leader.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based organization said Monday that Patricia Wilson Aden has been selected as its new president and CEO. She will begin leading the foundation on Oct. 1.

Aden has served as president and CEO of the African American Museum in Philadelphia and executive director of the Rhythm & Blues Foundation.

She succeeds Barbara Newman, who helped develop a fund to provide financial support for blues musicians who have lost income during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund has raised over $250,000 and helped close to 250 musicians, the foundation said in a news release.

The Blues Foundation has 4,000 members and more than 170 affiliated local blues societies. It promotes blues music around the world and hosts the Blues Hall of Fame, the Blues Music Awards and the International Blues Challenge all in Memphis.