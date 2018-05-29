The Latest: Illinois lawmakers nix budget funding abortions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Latest on budget action by the Illinois General Assembly and Gov. Bruce Rauner (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

Some Illinois lawmakers oppose a state budget that includes funding for abortions.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner signed legislation last year expanding state health insurance and Medicaid coverage for abortions . But there's no funding yet and a group of about 10 mostly Republican House members told a news conference Tuesday they won't support it.

They say they want a floor vote on financing abortions separate from a vote on the budget. But most would not commit to holding up a total state budget plan if they don't get their way.

GOP Rep. Peter Breen of Lombard said he would oppose a state budget that includes abortion funding. He says legislators shouldn't be forced into voting for something that "violates their deepest moral convictions."

The General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn Thursday.

___

3:45 p.m.

Gov. Bruce Rauner has announced an $11 billion six-year plan for maintaining and constructing roads and bridges.

The Republican and Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn announced the annual infrastructure plan Tuesday in Peoria. They highlighted the project to replace the McClugage (mih-KLUH'-ghij) Bridge over Peoria Lake in 2019 for $205 million.

The plan also draws on more than $2 billion in state and federal funding for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Rauner says the improvement plan focuses on projects that provide the greatest economic benefit and take advantage of strategies to save money in the long term.

There's also $148 million for bridge and other improvement of Interstate 80 through Will County; $26 million to rebuild the U.S. 20 bypass in Rockford; $36 million for the Third Street ramps to Martin Luther King Drive in East St. Louis; and $13 million for additional lanes on Interstate 57 from Johnson City to West Frankfort.

___

2:50 p.m.

The Illinois House has endorsed the idea of switching to a graduated income tax.

Democrats who control the House voted 61-52 Tuesday on a resolution calling for the change.

Switching from Illinois' flat income tax would require a constitutional amendment. The earliest voters could consider that would be 2020.

Democratic candidate for governor J.B. Pritzker has called for a progressive tax. It would tax wealthier people at a higher percentage than those with lower incomes. Currently all individuals pay 4.95 percent.

Majority Leader Barbara Flynn Currie says the idea would equalize income distribution. She dismissed Republicans' claims that the wealthy would flee Illinois for lower tax states.

Republicans claim it's also a way for Democrats to gouge taxpayers and raise more money to spend.

___

The resolution is HR1025.