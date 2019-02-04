The Latest:

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Latest on the beginning of the Nevada legislature (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson says lawmakers should commit to supporting public education, improving economic security and ensuring quality health care.

The Democratic lawmaker on Monday said the legislature should modernize a funding plan for education, provide teachers with more tools and reward educators who work in challenging schools.

Frierson also expressed support for apprenticeship programs, equal pay and access to paid leave.

12:30 p.m.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson praised the country's first overall female majority legislature as a "milestone."

He addressed the packed Assembly chamber in Carson City, Nev. on Monday. Assembly members were sworn in earlier this morning.

Frierson thanked former Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval, saying he was proud to call him his friend. The Assembly Speaker says he believes in the priorities laid out by Gov. Steve Sisolak, including voting rights, criminal justice reform and expanding health care options for residents.

Frierson says the female majority legislature must be a meaningful advancement for Nevadans, instead of simply being symbolic.

He says the majority female legislature brings Nevadans closer to true representative democracy.

9:30 a.m.

Nevada's legislature is scheduled to begin today, marking the first state in the nation to have an overall majority female legislature.

Democrats hold control over both bodies of the legislature, with a two-thirds supermajority in the Assembly and a majority in the Senate.

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak has proposed progressive initiatives and Democratic lawmakers say they plan to revisit bills that were vetoed by past Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval after the 2017 legislative session.

A floor session for the state's Assembly is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., followed by a Senate floor session an hour later.