The Latest: 2 rescued from storm-swollen Los Angeles River

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a late-season storm bringing rain and snow to California (all times local):

10:17 a.m.

Firefighters have rescued two people who became stranded on a tiny island in the fast-flowing Los Angeles River as a late-season storm brings rain and snow to California.

A swift-water rescue team deployed a boat Thursday morning and reached the pair clinging to vegetation.

A rescuer pulled them into the boat and other firefighters pulled the craft back to a riverbank.

There was no immediate information on the rescued people.

Rescues from the Los Angeles River are common because homeless people often stake out places to live on the riverbed, which often has little water flow until storms arrive.

___

7:16 a.m.

It's late spring but there's fresh powder in the Sierra Nevada as a winter-like storm moves through California.

The Mammoth Mountain resort reports a foot (30.5 centimeters) of new snow on its summit Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service says more snow is expected and winter storm warnings will remain in effect until early Friday morning for the southern Sierra from Yosemite south to Kern County.

The unusually potent late-season storm moved into Northern California on Wednesday and spread rain widely.

Some locations on the Central Coast received more than 1.5 inches (3.8 centimeters) of rain as the storm moves south.

Rain arrived in Los Angeles in time to make the morning commute slippery, adding to a seasonal accumulation that's already above normal.