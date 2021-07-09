The Latest: Europe Medicines Agency updates recommendations The Associated Press July 9, 2021 Updated: July 9, 2021 8:42 a.m.
LONDON — The European Medicines Agency says its expert committee has concluded that the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna are possibly linked to very rare cases of chest pain and heart inflammation in some people following vaccination.
That echoes a similar conclusion reached by U.S. officials in June. In a statement on Friday, the EU drug regulator is recommending that the two conditions, myocarditis and pericarditis, be included as side effects on the vaccine labels, together with a warning to raise awareness among health workers and people receiving the shots.
Written By
The Associated Press