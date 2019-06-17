The Latest: Agency director say Reynolds sought resignation

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Latest on Iowa Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven resigning (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

The director of the Iowa Department of Human Services says he resigned at the request of Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Jerry Foxhoven released a statement Monday afternoon saying he'd submitted his resignation at the request of the governor and that it was an honor to serve as director of the agency.

His statement came about two hours after Reynolds issued a news release stating that she'd appointed Gerd Clabaugh as interim director for the Department of Human Services. The release included a quote from Reynolds complimenting the job Clabaugh has done as director of the state Public Health Department and outlining his work and education before noting he will replace Foxhoven, who resigned effectively immediately.

Neither Reynolds nor Foxhoven gave a reason for the change.

Foxhoven led the department for two years.

2:40 p.m.

The director of the Iowa Department of Human Services has resigned without explanation and Gov. Kim Reynolds says she's replaced him with an interim director.

Reynolds says in a statement that Jerry Foxhoven resigned Monday. She has named Department of Public Health Director Gerd Clabaugh to take on interim duties running the DHS until a permanent replacement is hired.

Reynolds appointed Foxhoven as director in June 2017.

During the past two years, he has overseen a rocky transition to a privatized Medicaid program in which two major insurers have departed the state. He's also faced criticism about oversight of state juvenile institutions.

The Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, which housed troubled girls, closed after questions were raised about their treatment and a federal lawsuit underway now is delving into use of isolation rooms and restraints at the Iowa Training School for Boys.

The Glenwood Resource Center, which cares for people with intellectual disabilities, has reported eight deaths in four months.

Clabaugh has served as public health director since 2014..