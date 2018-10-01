The Latest: Another fatal plane crash at LA County airfield

LA VERNE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on small aircraft accidents in Southern California (all times local):

12:52 p.m.

For the second time in two days there has been a fatal crash of a small airplane at an airfield in eastern Los Angeles County.

The La Verne Police Department says the latest plane crash occurred around 11:50 a.m. Monday at Brackett Field Airport.

Police say the sole occupant of the aircraft was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman says the aircraft is a Beech Bonanza.

On Sunday, a small plane crashed near the same airfield, killing one occupant and seriously injuring another.

___

6:40 a.m.

One person was killed and another was injured when a small plane crashed in eastern Los Angeles County during the weekend.

The craft went down near Brackett Field Airport in La Verne around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say one occupant died at the scene and the other person was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The investigation will be handled by the National Transportation Safety Board.