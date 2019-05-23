The Latest: Arizona Senate delays budget, House moving slow

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on action in the Arizona Legislature on a state budget (all times local):

5 p.m.

The Arizona Senate has abandoned budget work for the day after Republicans who control the chamber failed to lasso the needed 16 votes.

Senate President Karen Fann started Thursday knowing she had problems in her own caucus gathering support for the $11.8 billion spending plan. After a day of fits and starts, she adjourned the chamber after telling members they would return Friday, work through Saturday if needed, take Sunday off and come back on Memorial Day if no deal was in place.

The House had set debate on the budget package but as of 5 p.m. had debated only two bills, neither part of the main budget package. It wasn't clear if they planned to work late into the night as is common when budget deals are in place.

___

10:30 a.m.

The Arizona House is planning to debate a proposed state budget as Republican Senate leaders struggle for another day to round up support.

The House is scheduled Thursday to consider a dozen bills making up the $11.8 billion spending plan. The Senate remained a stumbling block with several Republicans refusing to vote for the budget for various reasons.

Opposition in the Senate eased somewhat on Wednesday as two holdout lawmakers said their concerns were addressed.

Democrats oppose the budget negotiated by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and GOP leaders of the House and Senate. Democrats object particularly to tax cuts they say starve the state of revenue needed for schools, infrastructure, housing and other needs.

Republicans say those tax cuts simply offset higher revenue from changes to the federal tax code.