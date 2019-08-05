The Latest: Attorney: Alleged R. Kelly victim not prostitute

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on new charges filed in Minnesota against R&B singer R. Kelly (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Attorney Gloria Allred says she's representing the alleged victim in a new case in Minneapolis accusing R. Kelly of soliciting an underage girl to dance naked with him in 2001.

Kelly is charged with two counts of prostitution, but Allred insisted her client is not a prostitute. She told a news conference in Los Angeles on Monday that she was told the prostitution statute was the only one available to Minnesota authorities to charge Kelly in this case.

Allred says she will not name the woman.

A prosecutor in Hennepin County, Minnesota, says the girl was under 18 when Kelly paid her $200 to dance naked with him at his hotel.

Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg has tweeted that the case is "beyond absurd."

___

14:25 p.m.

Minnesota authorities are charging singer R. Kelly with two counts of prostitution and solicitation involving a girl under 18 for an alleged incident in 2001.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says Robert Kelly is charged in an incident involving a girl he met at a concert. Freeman says the girl was trying to get an autograph from Kelly, and he gave her the autograph and a phone number.

The prosecutor says when the girl called the number she was invited to Kelly's hotel, offered $200 to take off her clothes and dance. He says Kelly took his clothes off and they danced together.

Freeman says his office investigated after getting a tip from a Chicago tip line.

Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg tweeted: "Give me a break. This is beyond absurd"