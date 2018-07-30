The Latest: Bally's Atlantic City accepts 1st sports bet

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on Bally's casino in Atlantic City accepting sports bets (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

A third Atlantic City casino is taking sports bets.

Bally's Casino started taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Monday.

Starlette Hedgepeth of Halifax, North Carolina, placed the first bet, picking the Dallas Cowboys to win the NFC championship.

On Wednesday, Harrah's Casino in Atlantic City also will begin taking sports bets. Both casinos are owned by Caesars Entertainment.

The Borgata and Ocean Resort casinos, and the Monmouth Park and Meadowlands race tracks already offer sports betting in New Jersey in the aftermath of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in May that struck down a federal ban.

___

7 a.m.

Two Atlantic City casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment will start taking sports bets this week, and another two in Mississippi will do so in mid-August.

Caesars Entertainment tells The Associated Press its Bally's casino in Atlantic City will start taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Monday.

Its sister casino in Atlantic City, Harrah's will start taking sports bets on Wednesday.

The company says it soon will offer mobile sports betting, as well.

By mid-August, Harrah's Gulf Coast in Biloxi and Horseshoe Tunica, both in Mississippi, will begin taking on-premises sports bets.

The company says it may expand the mobile betting app to other states besides New Jersey.

Bally's and Harrah's will become the third and fourth Atlantic City casinos with sports betting, joining Borgata and Ocean Resort.