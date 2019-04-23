The Latest: Boris Johnson's sister running for pro-EU party

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Britain's exit from the European Union (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

The sister of leading Brexit supporter Boris Johnson is running for the European Parliament for a British pro-EU party.

Journalist Rachel Johnson is among candidates for Change U.K., a newly formed party founded by former Conservative and Labour Party politicians.

Britain is set to take part in the European Parliament elections on May 23 because it has not left the EU, almost three years after voters backed Brexit in a referendum.

The government wants to avoid U.K. participation, but that can only happen if Parliament ratifies a divorce deal by May 22 — an unlikely prospect.

Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson quit the government last year in opposition to Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to keep close economic ties with the EU after Brexit. With departure now stalled, he is a favorite to replace May as party leader among pro-Brexit Conservatives.

___

8 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing new pressure from her restive Conservative Party to resign as lawmakers return to Parliament — and to Brexit wrangling — after an 11-day Easter break.

Britain's EU exit, due to take place last month, has been delayed as the government tries to win Parliament's backing for a divorce deal with the bloc.

Talks on a compromise agreement are resuming Tuesday between May's government and the main opposition Labour Party. But there are few signs the gap between the two sides is closing.

Anger is growing among Conservative lawmakers and officials over the delay to Brexit and May's bid for compromise.

Pro-Brexit Conservative lawmaker Nigel Evans says calls for May's departure are "growing into a clamor" and she should resign "as soon as possible."