The Latest: Evacuations lifted in Napa County blaze

In this Friday Sept. 7, 2018 photo, firefighters keep standing guard along I-5 north of the Pollard Flat exit as the Delta Fire flares up in the background near Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif. (Hung T. Vu/The Record Searchlight via AP)

In this Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 photo, fire fighters from Yocha Dehe Fire Department work together to put out a grass fire along I-5 at Earl Sholes Memorial Bridge near Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif. (Hung T. Vu/The Record Searchlight via AP)

In this photo provided by the California Department of Transportation, lanes are closed on northbound Interstate 5 with the Delta Fire burning in the background Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, near Lakehead, Calif. (Joe Spini/California Department of Transportation via AP)



SHASTA-TRINITY NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on wildfires in California (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

California fire officials have lifted all mandatory orders for a fire in Napa County that ignited over the weekend and had threatened 180 homes.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Monday residents of the rural area can return but should remain vigilant.

The 4-square-mile (10-square kilometer) blaze began Saturday in the Napa County woodlands, but cooling weather helped fire crews slow its growth. The fire is 30 percent contained.

The cause of the wildfire remains under investigation.

___

9:45 a.m.

A California transportation official says motorists should expect delays on a newly reopened stretch of highway that connects Northern California to Oregon.

California Department of Transportation spokeswoman Denise Yergenson says one lane in each direction of Interstate 5 reopened Monday for drivers traveling through the area.

The highway opened six days after a wildfire roaring along the roadway forced its closure.

She says officials have determined that the freeway is safe for travel but potential closures could be ordered at any time because the fire is still burning.

The blaze had chewed 64-square-miles (165-square-kilometers) of timber and brush in and around Shasta-Trinity National Forest. It was 5 percent contained as of Monday.

___

9:00 a.m.

Officials say a major interstate that connects Northern California to Oregon has reopened six days after a wildfire roaring along the roadway forced its closure.

California Department of Transportation spokeswoman Denise Yergenson says one lane in each direction of Interstate 5 reopened Monday at 8:30 a.m.

She says no vehicles carrying potential flammable materials will be allowed along a 17-mile stretch between Antlers Bridge in Lakehead and Flume Creek Road south of the city of Dunsmuir, California. She says that includes vehicles carrying hay, wood chips, lumber, logs.

The highway that traverses the West Coast from Mexico to Canada and serves as a main artery for commerce had been closed since Wednesday, forcing trucks and other traffic on smaller roads that has added 100 miles (160 kilometers) to their journeys.