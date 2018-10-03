The Latest: California to change gas tax project signs

FILE In this July 11, 2018 file photo, workers repave a street in Roseville, Calif., partially funded by a gas tax hike passed by the Legislature in 2017. Leaders of the Proposition 6 campaign to repeal California's recent gas tax increase are asking the federal government to investigate their claims that public resources have been used against them. A spokeswoman for the anti-Proposition 6 campaign countered the allegations, saying the campaign follows all laws. less FILE In this July 11, 2018 file photo, workers repave a street in Roseville, Calif., partially funded by a gas tax hike passed by the Legislature in 2017. Leaders of the Proposition 6 campaign to repeal ... more Photo: Rich Pedroncelli, AP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on California's gas tax increase (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

The California Department of Transportation will change its highway signs that highlight work financed by the state's recent gas tax increase to remove a website address.

Department spokesman Matt Rocco says future signs on projects funded by the increase won't include www.rebuildingca.ca.gov. The signs will still reference the bill, SB1, that passed last year and implemented the tax increase.

Rocco says federal officials raised concerns that including the web address didn't comply with rules that aim to ensure road signs are easy to read.

The announcement comes in the wake of complaints that the signs are an improper use of taxpayer money. Rocco says the signs are a standard way to inform the public about how their tax dollars are used.

___

9:36 p.m.

Leaders of the Proposition 6 campaign to repeal California's recent gas tax increase are asking the federal government to investigate whether public resources have been used against them.

Their allegations are based on emails and other documents that appear to show local government workers discussing the repeal effort. In one example, a San Francisco official says in an email that showing how gas tax funds benefit the city is important "to support the anti-repeal campaign."

Republican Congressman Ken Calvert on Tuesday requested an investigation by the U.S. Department of Transportation's inspector general. Proposition 6 campaign leader Carl DeMaio says the campaign obtained the emails through public records requests.

A spokeswoman for the anti-Proposition 6 campaign countered the allegations, saying the campaign she represents follows all laws.