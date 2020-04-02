The Latest: Cheyenne River Sioux restrict visitors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in South Dakota (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe said it is setting up checkpoints on roads going into tribal land on Thursday to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The tribe won't allow people in non-commercial vehicles with out-of-state licenses unless they can prove tribal membership and that they live on the reservation. The tribe also people who are not members from hunting on tribal lands.

The tribe will be monitoring all other traffic on the main roads going into the reservation.

So far, no one living on the reservation has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the latest update from South Dakota health officials.