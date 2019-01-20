The Latest: Death toll reaches 79 in Mexico fuel duct blast

Staff of Pemex, Petroleos Mexicanos, works the area of a oil pipeline explosion in Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo state, Mexico, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. A massive fireball that engulfed people scooping up fuel spilling from a pipeline ruptured by thieves in central Mexico killed several people and badly burned others.

TLAHUELILPAN, Mexico (AP) — The Latest on the deadly fire at a Mexican fuel pipeline (all times local):

8:20 a.m.

Mexican Health Minister Jorge Alcocer says the death toll from an explosion at an illegal pipeline tap has risen to 79, and he says 81 people remain hospitalized.

Alcocer said in an early Sunday news conference that some patients are in serious condition, with burns on more than 80 percent of their bodies and organs compromised following the accident.

More than 600 people were in a field Friday afternoon in the state of Hidalgo when a gusher of gasoline from a damaged pipeline turned into a fireball. Forensic scientists are taking DNA samples from relatives of the missing in an attempt to identify remains, some of which are mere ash and bones.