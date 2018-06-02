The Latest: Democrats endorse Murphy for governor

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — The Latest on the two major political parties' statewide endorsing conventions (all times local):

5:55 p.m.

Minnesota Democrats have endorsed state Rep. Erin Murphy to run for governor.

The longtime state representative from St. Paul and former nurse clinched the party's nod Saturday after top rival U.S. Rep. Tim Walz dropped out of the endorsement race. It took six rounds of voting to get the endorsement from more than 1,000 Democratic activists gathered in Rochester.

But Murphy's victory over U.S. Rep. Tim Walz and State Auditor Rebecca Otto may not be the final say. Walz has indicated he will run for the party's official nomination in an August primary. And third-term Attorney General Lori Swanson could enter the race late.

It's unclear who Democrats will face in November as they seek to hang on to the governor's office after Gov. Mark Dayton retires. GOP activists endorsed Jeff Johnson Saturday but he will face a primary challenge from former Gov. Tim Pawlenty.

4:25 p.m.

Minnesota Republicans have endorsed Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson to run for governor.

Johnson came into Saturday's statewide GOP convention in Duluth heavily favored to take the endorsement. Rivals Mary Giuliani Stephens and Phillip Parrish dropped out of the race after three rounds of voting in which Johnson had a healthy lead.

GOP delegates then endorsed Johnson for a second run at governor. Johnson lost to Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton in 2014.

But a bigger test looms ahead for Johnson in the Republican primary. Former Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty is looking to win his old job and opted to skip the weekend convention and head straight to an August primary. Johnson has spent the last several weeks pitching that he'd be a better choice than Pawlenty.

Democrats are meeting in Rochester to nominate their candidate for governor. Voting was still underway Saturday afternoon.

2:35 p.m.

A spokesman for third-term Attorney General Lori Swanson says the Democrat is weighing her options after withdrawing from the party's endorsement, including a possible last-minute entry in the race for governor.

Swanson's exit from the endorsement Saturday was a shocker to Democrats gathered in Rochester to endorse statewide candidates. She narrowly led voting after one round but dropped from the process, giving the endorsement to challenger and Democratic attorney Matt Pelikan.

Spokesman Ben Wogsland says she is considering her options. That could include challenging Pelikan in an August primary or filing to run for governor.

Swanson had been considering a possible run for governor for months before deciding to run for a fourth term as attorney general. The filing window for state offices closes Tuesday.

Democratic activists were voting Saturday to endorse one of three candidates in the governor's race.

2:20 p.m.

Voting is underway as Democrats and Republicans aim to endorse their favored candidates for governor.

Democratic activists gathered for a second day of its endorsing convention in Rochester Saturday while Republicans were meeting in Duluth. Both parties endorsed candidates for the state's two U.S. Senate races Friday.

But the main event was the fight for party endorsements in the governor's race. Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson was the clear favorite among GOP delegates with 45 percent of votes in the first round.

Democrats were nearly evenly split between backing U.S. Rep. Tim Walz and state Rep. Erin Murphy. Walz had a narrow lead with 41 percent of votes while State Auditor Rebecca Otto trailed heavily.

Candidates need 60 percent of the votes to clinch the endorsement. That could put a final endorsement hours away for both parties.

12:10 p.m.

Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson has lost the Democratic party's endorsement for a fourth term to challenger Matt Pelikan.

Saturday's endorsement of Pelikan was a shocking upset over the incumbent Swanson. Swanson narrowly led Pelikan on the first round of delegate voting but abruptly pulled out rather than proceed to a second ballot.

Pelikan is a Northfield attorney and party activist who criticized Swanson as too cautious and unwilling to take on powerful organizations like the National Rifle Association. He says his endorsement is a sign that Democratic delegates are hungry for change.

Swanson was long rumored to be preparing a run for governor before announcing she would instead seek a fourth term as attorney general. She may still run in a primary against Pelikan.

11 a.m.

Minnesota Democrats and Republicans are settling in for a long day as they gather to endorse candidates in a wide-open race for governor.

Democratic activists gathered for a second day of its endorsing convention in Rochester Saturday while Republicans were meeting in Duluth. Both parties endorsed candidates for the state's two U.S. Senate races Friday.

The main event was the fight for party endorsements in the governor's race. Both parties expected hours of voting and wrangling starting Saturday afternoon.

But there's no guarantee either endorsement will set the November election. Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty isn't competing for the GOP endorsement and promises to run in an August primary. And U.S. Rep. Tim Walz hasn't ruled out a Democratic primary run if he doesn't win the endorsement Saturday.