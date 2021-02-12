The Latest: European nations help Portugal with outbreak The Associated Press Feb. 12, 2021 Updated: Feb. 12, 2021 4:47 a.m.
LISBON, Portugal -- Portugal is getting more help from its European Union partners to ease pressure on hospitals crunched by the pandemic, with France and Luxembourg the latest countries to offer medical workers.
The Portuguese health ministry says France is sending a doctor and three nurses, while Luxembourg is providing two doctors and two nurses.
The Associated Press